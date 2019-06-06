Rotary BBQ Today

Today is the first Comstock Park Rotary BBQ fundraiser of the summer (my wife is a member, so I like to give her and the Rotary a plug here on the blog).

The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work in the community. Money from the BBQ goes to give a scholarship to a graduating senior from Comstock Park High School and a scholarship to a graduating senior from Kenowa Hills High School. The C.P. Rotary built and are helping to maintain Grotto Park on the North Side of the Veterans Home on Monroe, NW and with the help of Amway Employees built the new playground in the York Creek Area.

The BBQ is at Dwight Lydell Park in “downtown” Comstock Park on West River Drive, just down the road from 5th/3rd Park, with an easy on and off to US 131. Along with the traditional chicken, they have sausage and ribs. DINNER INCLUDES: Entrée, potato salad, applesauce, roll, butter, and drink. PRICES: ½ Chicken $10, Sausage $9, Rib $13 (half) or $18 (whole).

There’s a gazebo with tables, so you could get out of the sun – nice day for a BBQ. Watch for the Rotary BBQs in your community. If you’re in the Comstock Park area, they will deliver dinners to your business or home if you like. CONTACT: 616-706-6780 or kgagnon@choiceone.com for advance orders of 10 or more. Delivery offered in the general Comstock Park area. Mark youBQs on July 11 and August 15.

I was there during the noon hour and said “hi” to the lunchtime crowd.