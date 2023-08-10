My wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary Club. They put on 2 summer BBQs – one in June and one in August. The second one is today. Here’s more:

The Comstock Park Rotary is excited to announce its BBQ event today, August 10 at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Dwight Lydell Park on West River Dr. in Comstock Park

From 11:30AM to 6:00PM (or until we sell out). We’ll be serving up some delicious Chicken, Sausage, and Rib Dinners, complete with a dinner roll, potato salad, applesauce, and a drink.

Not only will you get to enjoy some great food, but you’ll also be supporting a great cause. All proceeds from this event will go towards funding the charitable work that the Comstock Park Rotary does in our community and around the world. The Comstock Park Rotary is committed to making a positive impact wherever it’s needed most.

Kenowa Hills students helping out at one of the BBQs

Each year, the Comstock Park Rotary awards a scholarship to a student at Comstock Park H.S. and to a student at Kenowa Highs H.S.

So, come on down to Dwight Lydell Park today – August 10th 2023, and treat yourself to some delicious BBQ while supporting an awesome cause. Whether you’re a fan of chicken, sausage, or ribs, we’ve got you covered.

The BBQ marks the start of Mill Creek Days in Comstock Park. Here’s a complete schedule of events taking place from Thursday – Saturday. The big parade is at noon on Saturday. They have an awesome Grand Marshal for the parade this year (wink).

Bill adds: I plan on coming down to the BBQ. I don’t have an exact time, but I’ll shoot for noon. I hope to see a few of you at the BBQ today.