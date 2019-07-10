Rotary BBQ Thursday, July 11

Tomorrow (Thursday, July 11) is the second Comstock Park Rotary BBQ fundraiser of the summer. My wife is a member, so I like to give her and the Rotary a plug here on the blog. Gayle and I won’t be there, because we’ll be in Tennessee for my mother’s 100th birthday celebration (which is more than just a party…the celebration goes on for 3 days.

Students helping at the BBQ

The Comstock Park Rotary (like many service clubs) does a lot of good work in the community. Money from the BBQ goes to give a scholarship to a graduating senior from Comstock Park High School and a scholarship to a graduating senior from Kenowa Hills High School. The C.P. Rotary built and are helping to maintain Grotto Park on the North Side of the Veterans Home on Monroe, NW and with the help of Amway Employees built the new playground in the York Creek Area.

The BBQ is at Dwight Lydell Park in “downtown” Comstock Park on West River Drive, just down the road from 5th/3rd Park, with an easy on and off to US 131. Along with the traditional chicken, they have sausage and ribs. DINNER INCLUDES: Entrée, potato salad, applesauce, roll, butter, and drink. PRICES: ½ Chicken $10, Sausage $9, Rib $13 (half) or $18 (whole).

Bill, the Chicken and some happy kids!

There’s a gazebo with tables, so you can get out of the sun – nice day for a BBQ. Watch for the Rotary BBQs in your community. If you’re in the Comstock Park area, they will deliver dinners to your business or home if you like. CONTACT: 616-706-6780 or kgagnon@choiceone.com for advance orders of 10 or more. Delivery offered in the general Comstock Park area. Mark your calendar for the next BBQ on August 15.