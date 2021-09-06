Risk of Severe Weather Tuesday PM

We have a risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. As of early Monday AM – we are in the Marginal Risk Area (dark green on the map). I would not be surprised to see this upgraded to a Slight Risk (level 2). Here’s what SPC says:

“THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS LOWER MI…EASTERN UPPER MI…EXTREME EASTERN WI…NORTHEAST IL…NORTHERN IN…FAR NORTHWEST OH.”

“Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday across much of Michigan and adjacent portions of the Great Lakes States. The greatest threat is expected during the afternoon and early evening.“

“With rather strong flow fields in place, at least some threat for damaging wind gusts is expected to evolve by Tuesday afternoon. Wind profiles may support some hail and tornado risk as well.“

“The greatest relative risk is expected over portions of lower Michigan, where higher probabilities may eventually be needed depending on observational and guidance trends as the event approaches. “

While the strongest winds will likely be with the bigger thunderstorms, the general wind will be fairly strong on Tuesday. We expect southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph during the day. Tuesday could be the warmest day of the week, with highs inland reaching the low 80s. The warmer it gets, the more instability there will be to fuel thunderstorms.

Lake Michigan will have 2-4 foot waves in the AM-Midday

While the Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories expire later this morning, the lake will remain choppy. If you’re headed to a Lake Michigan beach, look for the color of the flag – red means no swimming and yellow means caution. We had one drowning on Sunday, let’s all be safe today. Remember, when it’s windy, don’t swim near or jump off the piers and breakwalls. Watch for rip currents and structural currents.