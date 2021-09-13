Risk of Severe Weather Today (Mon.) and Tues.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for today (9 13 21). There is a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm over most of Lower Michigan. The Marginal Risk Area is large – from Colorado and Wyoming to the Atlantic Ocean. There are two Slight Risk Areas. One across SE Minnesota, far Northeast Iowa into Central Wisconsin. The other is across parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. There is a small Marginal Risk Area along the Texas Coast for the squalls associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Risk of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point

The risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point is less than 2% in Michigan today. The risk is 2% over a narrow strip along the Texas Coast (again from the first bands of squalls from Tropical Storm Nicholas) and also a narrow strip from SE MN and N IA to west central Wisconsin.

Risk of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point

The risk of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point is 5% in Lower Michigan with a higher 15% across the Slight Risk Area in IA, MN, WI. It’s interesting that the Texas Coast has a risk of a tornado, but not wind damage from a thunderstorm. You don’t see that too often.

Percent chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point Monday 9 13

This map shows the SPC forecast for a severe (1″ or greater in diameter) hail report within 25 miles of a given point. It’s very similar to the wind forecast. We had some big hail in Central Lower Michigan on Sunday, so this is something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Again, no hail along the Texas coast…just a small chance of a tornado.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday 9 14 21

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday. There is a Slight Risk of a severe storm southeast of a line from Chicago to Grand Rapids to Saginaw Bay. The Slight Risk includes SE Michigan, far NW Ohio, N. Indiana and East Central Illinois. SPC says: “At least scattered storm development appears most probable Tuesday afternoon across parts of Lower MI to central IL. Given the degree of instability forecast and steepened low-level lapse rates, scattered damaging wind gusts may occur in this corridor through Tuesday evening. Therefore, severe wind probabilities have been increased across this area. Isolated hail may also occur with the strongest storms.”

We’ll be tracking the storms today and tomorrow. Dry weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Also: Check out the nearly continuous lightning in the storms that moved out of Michigan into SW Ontario.