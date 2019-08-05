Risk of Severe T-Storms This PM/night

This is the Severe Weather Risk Map for this (Mon.) PM/night. There is a fairly large Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) for large parts of IA, MN and WI. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow) that comes east to Lake Michigan. Note down at the bottom, Grand Rapids, MI gets a mention as one of the cities in the Marginal Risk Area. Surrounding that is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) that covers much of Lower Michigan. The main threat is scattered to isolated wind damage.

2% Risk of a Tornado within 25 Miles of a given point

This is the tornado risk map from the Storm Prediction Center for this PM/night. It’s only a 2% chance of a tornado without 25 miles of a given point in IA, WI and MN – it does not include any of Michigan.

SPC Forecast Map…Percent chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point

This map from SPC shows the percent chance of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point. West Michigan is only in the 5% category with the 30% category across IA, MN and WI. Here’s the U.S. lightning map.

Storms that fire in MN and IA will move east. Much or all of the day will be warm and dry in W. Michigan with highs inland in the upper 80s and mid-upper 70s at Lake Michigan. Storms tonight may weaken as they try and cross Lake Michigan, but I’ll be tracking them and letting you know if any stronger storms can make it across the lake. In the meantime, enjoy this warm, summer day!

Tropical Depression Flossie

The tropics remain unusually quiet. There are no hurricanes, no tropical storms in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific. We have only “Flossie” – a meager tropical depression that will pass just north of Hawaii. Here’s a link to Hawaii radar. There are two tropical storms (no hurricanes/typhoons) in the Western Pacific (“Francisco” and “Lekima”.

Also: Nice satellite loop of the whole U.S.