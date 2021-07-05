Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm in Lower Michigan

Here’s the Day 1 (Monday PM/night) Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal (or Low) risk of a severe thunderstorm north of a line from about Whitehall to Saginaw Bay.

Severe Wind Forecast Map for Monday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Wind Forecast for Monday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. The brown shaded areas are where there is at least a 5% chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. SPC says: “…Damaging gusts and marginally severe hail will be the primary risks with the stronger storms. If a cluster of storms can organize over the northern half of Lower MI, perhaps a focused and locally higher risk could materialize, given stronger 850-700 mb flow. Uncertainty in the aforementioned scenario precludes a 15-percent wind probability at this time.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night

this is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night. All of Michigan is in the light green (not severe) Outlook. You can see a Marginal Risk in a band from Lake Michigan to NE New Mexico, another Marginal Risk over the Western Florida Peninsula as Tropical Storm Else passes by (I’m not expecting a lot of damage from Else) and another Marginal Risk over part of the Northeast.

These are High Temperatures from Sunday PM

High temperatures this Monday will be similar to Sunday. Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo reached 90°. It was much cooler at Lake Michigan, where the beach high temperature was just 61° at Grand Haven and 62° at Holland. Inland lakes were warmer with Reeds Lake showing a temp. of 76° Sunday afternoon.

Beach Hazards Graphic for Monday July 5

Small Craft Advisories and a Beach Hazards Statement have been issued by the G.R. NWS for Lake Michigan from Grand Haven to the north. As winds increase, we could see waves as high as 4 feet and dangerous currents may develop on the south side of the piers and breakwaters. The rule to remember – when it’s windy, don’t jump off or swim near any of the piers and breakwalls (like pier at Grand Haven State Park).