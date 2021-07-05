Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm in Lower Michigan

Here’s the Day 1 (Monday PM/night) Severe Weather Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center. There is a Marginal (or Low) risk of a severe thunderstorm north of a line from about Whitehall to Saginaw Bay.
This is the Severe Wind Forecast for Monday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. The brown shaded areas are where there is at least a 5% chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. SPC says: “…Damaging gusts and marginally severe hail will be the primary risks with the stronger storms. If a cluster of storms can organize over the northern half of Lower MI, perhaps a focused and locally higher risk could materialize, given stronger 850-700 mb flow. Uncertainty in the aforementioned scenario precludes a 15-percent wind probability at this time.”
this is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/night. All of Michigan is in the light green (not severe) Outlook. You can see a Marginal Risk in a band from Lake Michigan to NE New Mexico, another Marginal Risk over the Western Florida Peninsula as Tropical Storm Else passes by (I’m not expecting a lot of damage from Else) and another Marginal Risk over part of the Northeast.
High temperatures this Monday will be similar to Sunday. Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo reached 90°. It was much cooler at Lake Michigan, where the beach high temperature was just 61° at Grand Haven and 62° at Holland. Inland lakes were warmer with Reeds Lake showing a temp. of 76° Sunday afternoon.
Small Craft Advisories and a Beach Hazards Statement have been issued by the G.R. NWS for Lake Michigan from Grand Haven to the north. As winds increase, we could see waves as high as 4 feet and dangerous currents may develop on the south side of the piers and breakwaters. The rule to remember – when it’s windy, don’t jump off or swim near any of the piers and breakwalls (like pier at Grand Haven State Park).