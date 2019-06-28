Risk of a Severe Storm

The Storm Prediction Center has most all of Lower Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area today and tonight. Here’s what SPC says: “

...Mid MO Valley to Great Lakes... Mainly elevated storms ongoing early this morning over parts of the Upper Midwest, associated with low-level warm air advection, should weaken by late morning as a southwesterly low-level jet gradually weakens. In the wake of this morning activity, renewed convective development should occur in the afternoon as a weak shortwave trough moves eastward across the Great Lakes. Considerable uncertainty remains in where greater thunderstorm coverage will occur this afternoon. Regardless, around 25-30 kt of effective bulk shear and strong instability will support mainly multicell clusters capable of producing both isolated large hail and damaging winds."

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday June 29

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Saturday. We are in the (light green) General (not severe) Thunderstorm Area.

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 6 30 19



Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 6/30. Much of West Michigan is in the (dark green) Marginal Risk Area. SPC says:

Southern Great Lakes... An upper-level ridge is forecast to move southeastward from the upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes region on Sunday. At the surface, a cold front is forecast to move southward into eastern South Dakota and southern Minnesota. Surface dewpoints near the front should be in the lower 70s F resulting in an east-to-west corridor of strong instability by afternoon. Thunderstorms may develop along the front from northeastern South Dakota into south-central Minnesota by late afternoon with convection moving eastward across the upper Mississippi Valley. Other storms may develop southeastward along an axis of moderate instability into Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northern Indiana during the late afternoon. Moderate deep-layer shear is forecast across much of the northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley suggesting that severe storms will be possible. Hail and isolated damaging wind gusts would be the primary threats. There is some uncertainty concerning the exact position of the front and how many storms will develop. Once these factors become more certain, a slight risk may be need to be added in later outlooks across parts of the region.

Tropical Storm Alvin



Tropical Storm Alvin will continue to move to the northwest over open water and rather quickly dissipate. The Pacific Ocean has been usually quiet over the past month.

South Haven – Thunderstorm approaching with windy shelf cloud – and there’s a boat in the channel heading out into storm?

50.000 customers lost electricity due to the storms in Wisconsin. They really fizzled crossing Lake Michigan.