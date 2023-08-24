The Storm Prediction Center says: “

Scattered severe thunderstorms producing damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a tornado should occur from mainly late this afternoon through tonight across parts of the southern Great Lakes region into the central Appalachians. Some of these winds could be significant (75+ mph)." "strong to locally extreme instability (MLCAPE 3000-5000+ J/kg) developing along/south of a weak front from southern WI/northern IL into Lower MI and much of the OH Valley. This very favorable thermodynamic environment will be aided by the presence of mid 70s to perhaps low 80s surface dewpoints, steep mid-level lapse rates emanating from an EML over the Plains, and robust daytime heating." "If thunderstorms can initiate, they would likely become severe and pose an initial threat for both large hail and damaging winds across Lower MI given around 30-40 kt of deep-layer shear and very strong instability. Upscale growth into an intense bowing cluster appears likely along/south of a warm front, and the risk for severe/damaging winds would likely increase once an MCS develops. Given the potential for extreme instability, some threat for isolated 75+ mph winds may also exist across parts of southern Lower MI into northern OH when the MCS matures. With ample instability and some low-level shear present, a tornado or two also appears possible with the cluster."

Risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given spot

The Storm Prediction Center has the risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point at 2% today over most of Southern Lower Michigan, N. Ohio and W. Pennsylvania.

Storm Prediction Center’s Risk of a Severe Wind Report within 25 miles of a given point

The most likely severe weather parameter today/early tonight is wind damage. SPC has the risk of a severe report within 25 miles at +15% AND they have a hatched area, which is a +10% chance of a severe wind report of +75 mph within 25 miles of a given spot.

SPC forecast of a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point.

We also have a risk of hail. SPC says there’s a 15% chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point.

We also have a Heat Advisory for Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson Counties. We have an Excessive Heat Warning for the Michigan counties that border Indiana. There’s also an Air Quality Alert for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass Counties.

Dry and cooler weather is expected for Saturday PM and Sunday.