We have 2 Advisories up for parts of West Michigan today (6/6/23). The first is a Beach Hazards Statement for the Lake Michigan shoreline from South Haven north to Mason County.

South Haven Beach 7:55 am 6/6/23



This is from the National Weather Service:

* WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds and waves will increase this afternoon and evening beginning up towards Ludington around 100pm and working south down the shore to Holland and South Haven after 300pm. North sides of north piers will be the most dangerous places to swim today...such as Stearns Park in Ludington, Mears State Park in Pentwater, North Beach at Ferrysburg, Holland St. Park (north breakwall) and North Beach in South Haven. We also have a Red Flag Warning: .RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Winds...North, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-2876. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire. Camping...outdoor grills...smoking materials...chain saws...and all terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire.