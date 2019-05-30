Record Flooding

Look at this picture of the flooding Arkansas River near Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Arkansas River crested yesterday (5/29) at Fort Smith AR at 40.3 feet. That’s more than 2 feet higher than the previous record flood that occurred in April 1945.

The flow on the Arkansas River was at 545,000 cubic feet per second. That’s nearly 9 times the average flow on the river for late May. Flood stage is 22 feet, so the river was more than 18 feet higher than flood stage.

The volume of water coming down the Arkansas River Wednesday was 146 times the average flow of the Grand River in Grand Rapids in late May. The high water will be slow to recede and some fields will be flooding long enough that it will be impossible to plant a crop this year.