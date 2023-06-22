Rain is a virtual certainty early next week and beginning tomorrow and probably again late in the week. A thunderstorm, perhaps a strong thunderstorm is possible Sunday PM.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Saturday. There is a rather large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) from southern Minnesota to central Missouri. The Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) goes from northern Minnesota southeast to Chicago and south to the Gulf of Mexico. All hazards are possible, including several tornadoes.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday June 25th

Sunday, the Slight Risk Area comes up to the Michigan/Indiana border and covers much of Indiana, western Ohio, Kentucky and northern Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center says: “A severe threat will be likely across parts of the mid Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Sunday. Large hail, wind damage and perhaps a couple tornadoes will be possible. In the early afternoon, convection is forecast to first initiate across eastern Illinois, far western Indiana and Lower Michigan.”

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service adds: “SUNDAY AFTERNOON IS LOOKING LIKE THE MAIN WINDOW FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE WEATHER. GUIDANCE CAPTURES THE INCREASED POTENTIAL FOR A SWATH OF 50 KNOT (58+mph) WINDS DURING THE AFTERNOON. BASED ON THIS AN INCREASED RISK FOR A LINE OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TO CROSS THE REGION, ESPECIALLY THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE AREA EXISTS SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH DAMAGING WINDS THE PRIMARY RISK.”

The models continue to give us some decent rainfall. The European model gives G.R. a total of 0.90″ from Sunday PM thru Tuesday AM. The GFS has 0.72″ for that period and gives G.R. a 70% chance of measurable rain on Sunday and 68% on Monday. The NAM has a 68% chance of measurable rain on Sunday, 81% Sunday night and 78% chance on Monday. The GFS has 70% for Sunday, 74% Sunday night and 68% on Monday.

The GFS cools us off with high temperatures in the low-mid 70s on Monday and upper 60s on Tuesday.

Inland lakes are relatively warm. At 6 am this Sat., the water temp. of Reeds Lake is 75. The lake usually warms up 2-4 degrees before reaching a peak temp. in the mid-afternoon. Lake Michigan water temperatures are cooler – mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rivers have well below average flow due to the drought. At 6 am Sat., the Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 1360 cubic feet per second, compared to an average for June 24 of 2,729 cfs. That’s exactly 50% of average flow. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock hs a flow of 443 cfs. Average flow is 750 cfs, so that’s 59% of average flow. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1020 cfs. Average flow is 1,739 cfs, so that’s also 59% of average flow.