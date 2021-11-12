Rain and Snow Showers, Breezy and Cold

Today and over the weekend, we’ll see periods of rain and snow. At times the snow may stick, especially on the grassy areas. Temperatures will be mostly above freezing, but some slippery spots are possible on roads, especially at night and in the early morning. Remember that bridges and overpasses can be colder (air getting underneath the road surface as opposed to the relatively warmer ground) and can start accumulating snow before the main part of the road will start accumulating. Leave enough interval between you and the vehicle in front of you so that you can stop if needed.

Last night Lake Michigan helped touch off a line of showers and thundershowers that moved inland and slowly diminished as they came east to US 131. There was a 47 mph gust at Ludington and the Muskegon Beach reported a steady wind of 35 mph with a peak gust of 43 mph. The mid-Lake Michigan buoy had a peak gust of 45 mph around 1 am. Early Fri. AM – the mid-Lake Michigan buoy had a water temp. of 54.9.

Here’s a map from the Weather Prediction Center showing the probability of 2″ or more of snow on the ground. This is accumulation – the probability of 2″ of snowFALL would be higher. Some snow will melt on the ground with temps. generally at or above freezing.

Look for the best chance of accumulating snow at night into the early morning and the most likely to see accumulating snow would be from Newaygo Co. north to Cadillac, Lake City and Kalkaska.

Also – you’ve heard of a waterfall – this is a fogfall.