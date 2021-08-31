Power May Be Out for Weeks in SE Louisiana

Hurricane Ida knocked out all eight major transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans, leaving the entire city without electricity. Some of the hardest-hit areas won’t see power restored for weeks.

As of 4:30 am Tuesday, there were 1,015,594 customers without power in LA. In St. Bernard’s Parish, there were only 412 customers in the whole county that HAD electricity. A total of 216 substations, 207 transmission lines and more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were out of service. One transmission tower that spans the Mississippi River and had withstood the fury of Hurricane Katrina was felled by Ida.

More than 11,000 Entergy workers, supplemented by 25,000 workers from at least 32 states and the District of Columbia, were working to restore power.

Many roads are still blocked by fallen trees and debris. Some areas are inaccessible due to flooding. Cell phone and water lines have also been disrupted. This Tuesday there is a Heat Advisory for SE Louisiana.

In New Orleans, water and sewer officials said they lost all Entergy power, but teams were working quickly to make up for this with self-generated power sources, as well as backup generators located at drainage pumping stations. The New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish was estimating it could take at least five days to restore the water system there.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas were encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees and other destruction.

Here’s the latest power outage numbers from Louisiana. Also, as of 4:30 am Tue., there were 60,814 customers without power in MS and another 16,048 in Alabama.