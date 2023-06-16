A possible tornado hit SE Michigan Thursday PM. Large trees were toppled in the area of Detroit Beach, Baycrest Beach, Woodland Beach and Stony Point. The National Weather Service will have a storm survey team in the area today to view storm damage.

The storms also produced 20 reports of large hail ranging from 3/4-inch in diameter up to golfball-size.

As of 1 pm, there were 7,144 customers without power in Michigan, including 2,148 in Oakland Co., 1,242 in Genesee Co., 991 in Washtenaw Co., 930 in Tuscola Co., and 912 in Monroe Co.

The above map shows storm reports across the U.S. on Thursday. There were 7 reported tornadoes (4 in OK and 2 in TX), 129 reports of severe criteria hail (7 reports of hail bigger than golfball-size). Hail up to 4″ in diameter fell near Lawton OK. There were 137 reports of wind damage with gusts to 80 mph at Caddo TX.

Here in West Michigan, the high temperature Thursday at the Ford Airport was 75 degrees very briefly at 1:53 pm. North of Grand Rapids, it didn’t get out of the 60s. By 8 pm, the temperature in Grand Rapids was down into the mid-upper 50s with a cold northwest wind.

At the Muskegon Beach, the high temperature was just 61 at 11 pm. Then the temperature fell to 53 by 2 pm with a 22 mph northwest wind. At the S. Haven Lighthouse, the high for the day was 64 at 10 am. By 4 pm it was down to 53 mph. At 6 pm, the wind was northwest at 17 mph gusting to 26 mph. At 7 pm the wind was dead calm.

We should see some sunshine today and over the weekend with slowly warming temperatures.

I was at the Meijer LPGA Golf Tournament Thursday and I’ll be out there today and likely over the weekend. I’m a volunteer – probably working hospitality. It’s a great event – concessions are reasonably-priced, it’s just $10 daily admission with free ticket opportunities for kids, military and first responders and for fathers on Sunday – check out this link for tickets. It’s seldom you get to see people who are the best in the world at what they do.

The weather looks better (it was chilly Thu. PM) for Friday and the Weekend. If you see me out there, feel free to say “hi”.