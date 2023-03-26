Later this week, we could see thunderstorms (maybe even a strong storm) and temperatures heading up to near 60°.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for next Friday, the 31st. It’s not very often that you see an area outlined for potential severe weather on Day 6, and it’s rare to see an area that large outlined on Day 6. The outlook area includes all or part of 13 states (306,788 square miles to be exact). SPC says:

“Severe potential will increase markedly on Days 5-6/Thu-Fri from the southern/central Plains toward the Mid/Lower Mississippi Valley. Given timing uncertainty, the severe delineations may still shift/expand in the coming days. A large warm sector will overspread the southern/central Plains into the Mid-South vicinity Thursday and Friday. This will occur as a deepening surface low over the southern/central High Plains ejects east/northeast and intense low/midlevel southwesterly flow overspreads the region. This should support severe thunderstorms capable of all severe hazards shifting east/northeast with time from the Plains toward the Mid/Lower MS Valley vicinity Thu/Fri.”

Here’s a forecast surface weather map from the GFS model for late Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely with this system. The best chance for temperatures reaching 60° would be south of Grand Rapids. Timing is an issue. If the best chance of strong storms is late Friday night. That is generally when there is less chance of severe weather than in the afternoon and evening. So that’s why the severe risk (at this time) is west and southwest of Chicago. We’ll see if this area gets expanded or upgraded.

Thunderstorms building over SW Michigan during the mid-afternoon Sunday 3 26 23

This picture from the Lighthouse at Michigan City Indiana at 3:33 pm Sunday shows thunderstorms building over far SW Lower Michigan. A thunderstorm was reported at Benton Harbor between 4:30 and 5 pm. A few of these storms produced small hail as they moved east along and south of I-94.

Before the rain at Michigan City, Indiana

Before the rain moved in, some boats were out in Lake Michigan at Michigan City. You can see 3 boats in this picture. The lake was fairly calm (though the wind and waves picked up late in the day.

South Haven Channel mid-afternoon on Sunday March 26 2023

Here’s a pic. of the S. Haven Channel from Sunday PM. There were a couple dozen people on the piers (breakwalls) and you can see a couple of boats in the water. The lake was fairly calm, some people were fishing. The temperature at the S. H. Lighthouse at mid-afternoon was just 40°.

Ugly sky over Chicago – Late afternoon Sunday March 26, 2023

This is how Chicago looked at 5:30 pm Sunday, seen from the water intake, which is 2.75 miles out in Lake Michigan. No severe weather here, just some ugly looking low clouds over the city. The temperature didn’t get warmer than the upper 30s at the water intake during the daytime Sunday.