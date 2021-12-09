Possible Significant Severe Weather Day on Friday

Wow! Look at this! The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms (in orange on the map) and Tornadoes tomorrow (Friday). The Enhanced Risk Area extends from SW Indiana to the Louisiana border. Surrounding the Moderate Risk is a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that runs from Cincinnati to E. Texas, covering parts of 11 states. The Marginal Risk comes up to around Fort Wayne IN and Findlay OH. The risk of a General (not severe) storm includes much of Southern Lower Michigan.

Risk of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point on Friday

This map shows the % chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point on Friday. When it’s over 10%, that’s significant. The hatched area represents a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 – EF5).

Map showing the % chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point

The map above shows the % chance of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point. Again, a +30% is a significant risk. SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms capable of producing several tornadoes and scattered to numerous damaging winds appear probable from mainly Friday evening into Friday night across parts of the lower/mid Mississippi Valley into the lower Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley. Some of these nocturnal tornadoes may be strong.”

Since I’m semi-retired, I’ve got Friday off. What are the odds that I’ll drive south and do some storm chasing? Actually 0%. I’m content seeing tornadoes on YouTube. Speaking of YouTube, check out the strong winds at Lake Michigan Tuesday (gusts to 56 mph at the Lake Michigan shore).

We’ll see another very windy day like this on Saturday. In the meantime snow (or a mix) is possible this PM/night, especially north of G.R. Here’s radar:

A snowstorm on the way from Colorado and Wyoming east into Wisconsin and N. Michigan. Above is the European model. We could see a few snow showers Saturday/Saturday night before the big warm-up that’s coming for the middle of next week.