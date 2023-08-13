We may not get the golf and softball leagues in Monday evening. A band of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through West Michigan from Monday PM into early Tuesday.

Excessive Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for Monday PM/night

The Weather Prediction Center has a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall across southern Lower Michigan Monday PM/night. They say: “

…Great Lakes Region…

The low that develops over the northern Plains and upper Midwest

will continue tracking eastward. . The area of heaviest rain from southern

WI and the Chicagoland area east across Lake Michigan and much of

the southern L.P. of MI is largely from wraparound rain that will

persist to the north of the low center. Instability is likely to

be limited in this area, with the flash flooding threat largely

resulting from the long duration of the light to moderate

rainfall, which is likely to persist in some areas for more than

12 hours. The above isn’t to say that there will be no

instability, as in fact some convective elements are likely to be

present as the low advects some instability as well as moisture

from the south into the region. However, extreme rainfall rates

are not expected. The areas most likely to see flash flooding are

the urban centers, which include Milwaukee, Chicago, and Detroit.”

Rainfall expected from Monday PM thru Tuesday

As I write this, the heaviest rainfall is expected along and near I-96, but that heavier band may move a little north or south.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday PM/night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday PM/night. The greatest threat for severe weather Monday PM/night is from Kentucky and Tennessee to the Atlantic Ocean. SPC has added a Moderate (level 1) Risk for SW Lower Michigan, south of a line from Grand Haven to Toledo OH and that is a good idea. The risk of severe weather is not great, but an isolated severe storm isn’t impossible Monday afternoon and evening.

We should be dry for most of Tuesday and all of Wednesday with a chance of a shower or t-storm again Wednesday night or Thursday.

Temperatures this week will be near to slightly below average with highs from the mid 70s to low 80s. No 90’s this week.

South Haven buoy camera Sunday evening

Above is the South Haven buoy cam Sunday evening. The water temp. at the buoy was 72. Other water temps: Grand Haven 64, Holland, Hoffmaster S.P. and Muskegon 68, Saugatuck 71, Reeds Lake (inland) 77.