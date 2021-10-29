Plenty of Good Color in Lower Michigan

I’m back from my trip to Illinois and Wisconsin. We came through the U.P. mostly on US 2, then over the Mac. Bridge and south to home. I want to report that there is still some very good fall color to see in Lower Michigan. The rain and wind we’ve had of late didn’t help, but despite that, there is a lot of red, orange and especially yellow to see. The above pic. is from eastern Mecosta County and the pic. below (if I remember right) was in Mackinaw City.

Bright orange/red maple tree

The warm start to October kept the trees green and now clouds and cooler weather have brought out the vibrant fall colors. Colors were a little past peak in the U.P. and maybe just a couple days past peak in N. Lower Michigan. I have more green than not at my house in Alpine Township.

Here’s a list of trick-or-treat times in W. Michigan. Here’s some of the communities that are having trick-or-treat this Sat. (10/30) instead of Sunday: Kentwood, Grandville, Jenison, Hudsonville, Zeeland, Holland, Caledonia, Byron Center, Centreville, Bronson.

The town I grew up in had “Beggars Night” on Oct. 30. We’d trick-or-treat in our town on 10/30 – then go across the border into the next town over to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31. We we out early and came back “late”. The first thing I ate was a Chuckles.

Radar

Here’s current Michigan weather conditions and the latest GRR NWS forecast discussion. I had 0.49″ of rain on Friday at my house. Officially, Grand Rapids has had 6.38″ of rain this month and that’s 2.61′ above average. Area rivers are high – a few close to bankfull, but we don’t have any significant flooding in West Michigan. The weather looks mainly cool and dry for trick-or-treating both this evening (Sat.) and Sunday evening with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

The coolest air of the season will arrive on Monday and we may not get about the low 50s from Monday thru the rest of next week. While I don’t see any big storms, the air will be cold enough for some rain/snow. The ground is quite warm – soil temps. from the surface down to 20″ are mainly in the low 50s, so it’d be hard to get any snow to stick for any significant length of time. The south mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temp. of 59 Fri. at 11 pm and the north mid-Lake Michigan shows a water temp. of 57. So, with air temps. a mild above ground falling into the 20s, there’s a lot of contrast to produce lake-effect clouds and showers with a favorable wind.