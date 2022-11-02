October was the 5th month in a row that was within 1° of average. The average high temperature for the month was 61.8° and the average low temperature was 39.5°. Combine those numbers and the average temperature for the month was 50.6° and that was 0.9° below average. The warmest day was 77° on the 24th and the coolest was 29° just 3 days later on the 27th. We had 9 days that reached 70° and 3 days with highs in the 40s. We had frost/freeze several mornings, but officially, we have not had a “hard freeze” (28° or below). (top pic. is fall colors in early October in Missaukee Co. – from Christopher Rodgers).

We had 3.74″ of rain for the month, 0.28″ below average. The heaviest 24-hour rainfall was 1.19″ on the 25th/26th. There were no thunderstorms in October and one day with graupel (frozen precipitation).

We had 5 days with at least one hour of dense fog. The average wind speed was 8.7 mph. The fastest wind gust was 40 mph on the 18th. We had 9 days when the average wind speed was less than 5 mph.

Here’s the October weather summary from the G.R. NWS. Look at how variable the weather was in October. While Grand Rapids was cooler than average, Lansing, Muskegon and Kalamazoo were warmer than their averages. Rainfall totaled just 1.84″ in Lansing, but 4.53″ in Muskegon.

The GFS model gives G.R. high temperatures of 67° today (Wed.), 68° on Thu. and 71° on Friday. It gets breezy Friday and downright Windy Sat. and Sun. We could see a Wind Advisory from Sat. into Sun. The most likely day for showers is Saturday. It will turn cooler early next week, but nothing drastically cold yet.