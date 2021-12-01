November Was a Little Cooler and Snowier Than Average

I took the above picture of my backyard Tuesday AM. Look at all the leaves that came down in the 10 hours since it stopped snowing. The leaves stayed on many of the trees longer this year in part because of the warmer than average weather we had in October. If you look around now, you might spot a weeping willow or fruit tree (some apple trees or ornamental pear trees often planted in urban areas).

November was about 1.6 degrees cooler than average. The warmest temperature of the month in Grand Rapids was 65 on the 3rd and the coolest was 18 on the 23rd. The month was about 4 degrees warmer than November of 2020.

Precipitation totaled 2.22″ for the month – very close to the 2.27″ we had last year in November. That was 0.88″ below average.

Snowfall was interesting. We had 9.7″ in Grand Rapids. Kalamazoo had 10.2″ (at WMU). Snowfall totals were lighter near Lake Michigan (5.6″ at Muskegon) because relatively warmer air coming off Lake Michigan kept some of the precipitation as rain, while inland areas had mostly snow.

The fastest wind gust in G.R. was 49 mph on the 21st and the average wind speed for the month was 9.2 mph. We had one day when we heard a rumble of thunder.

