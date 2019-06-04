No Severe Weather Next 3 Days

We get a break from the storms and rain. We’ll be partly-to-mostly sunny and dry through Sunday AM. The overall pattern is drier with less severe weather across the U.S. than during the past 2 1/2 weeks. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Thu. from the Storm Prediction Center. No storms in the Great Lakes. The early morning clouds and isolated fog will break up and we’ll be partly sunny for the afternoon. Strong storms are possible from N. Utah up into Yellowstone N. P. and up into Montana – also in S. Texas, where there is a small Enhanced Outlook.

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday. Again no storms for the Great Lakes. The greatest threat of severe weather will be in N, Dakota, Western South Dakota, NE Wyoming and SE Montana, with a few strong storms along the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s some peak wind gusts from the storms that came through early Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain fell around Oshtemo. Grand Rapids officially only got 0.11″ of rain. That puts G.R. at 19.18″ for the year, that’s 4.96″ above average.

This was fog at S. Haven Wed. evening. The fog was in and out at some lakeshore areas. I did see a handful of people get in the water. The water temp. was just 49 at Muskegon. The South Haven buoy was at 54.8 degrees. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Lake Michigan south of a line from Grand Haven to Milwaukee.

Here’s current radar:

and regional radar: