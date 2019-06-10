No Hot Weather

The cool weather pattern that we have had much of this year looks like it will continue through much of the rest of June. The map above is the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. You can see there is a high chance of below average temperatures across the Great Lakes Region.

Here’s the 8-14 day rainfall outlook from CPC, Much of the country is forecast to have an above average chance of above average rainfall, including the Great Lakes.

Here’s high temperatures for the next 5 days (the high Sunday was 70, not 71, BTW). We stay below that yellow average line. It’ll be cool today, with temps. much of the day only in the low-mid 60s and PM temps. in the mid-upper 50s at Lake Michigan. Thursday also looks windy and relatively chilly.