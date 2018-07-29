Nice Start to the Week

The above pic. is sunset at Alpena Saturday evening. You can tell that we are moving through the 2nd half of summer. The sun is now setting about halfway between St. Ann’s Church (with the two towers to the right) and Trinity Episcopal Church to the left (pic. from NOAA Coastwatch). We have lost 45 min. of daylight since the Summer Solstice back on June 21 and we are not losing daylight at the rate of just over 2 minutes per day. Solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky is now at 1:49 pm (not at 12 noon – the 2 reasons for that are the fact that we are at the west edge of a time zone and we move the clock ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time. The average high/low temperature has fallen one degree to 82/62.

This is what the moon looks like tonight – 95% full. It’s waning (which means that each night less and less of the moon is illuminated as viewed from Earth. We’ve also been enjoying a plethora of planets…with bright Venus to the west in the evening.,.Jupiter to the south and following the planet Mars, which is about as bright as you will see it from Earth. Mars is slightly more than half the size of Earth.

We had another beautiful sunset at South Haven, Michigan. Once again it was cooler near Lake Michigan with a high of 72.0 here at S. Haven and 70.8 at the Muskegon Channel. Both of these high temperatures occurred at 8 pm. Inland, the high temp. was 77 at Big Rapids, 78 in Kalamazoo and 79 in Grand Rapids. Farther inland, the high was 80 at Mt. Pleasant, Lansing and Charlotte.

There is a very slight chance of a shower/t-shower today (Sun.). In an overall dry pattern, count yourself lucky if you catch a little rain. The rainfall deficit since 6/1 is 2.43″ in G.R., 3.18″ in Battle Creek and 3.25″ in Lansing. The overnight GFS model has the highest chance of rain this week on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures remain seasonal, mostly highs in the low 80s through Friday and low-mid 70s at Lake Michigan.