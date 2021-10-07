New England Asters

A flower that becomes prominent along roadsides and fence rows in early October is the New England aster. These mostly purple flowers are native to Michigan. Most asters are around 3 or 3 1/2 feet high, though a few can top five feet. The picture above was taken by me near Alpine Elementary School in Alpine Township.

Asters attract bees, moths and butterflies. You can’t see it in the still picture, but a couple of white butterflies were flying among the flowers. While the flower is purple, the middle of the flower is yellow. Flowers are about 1″ across and there can be lots of flowers on just one stem. They prefer sunny, damp soil and you can find them in ditches along the side of the road.

Asters are mostly purple, but can come in pink (this picture by me is also from Alpine Elementary school), white, blue and red.