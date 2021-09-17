Much Cooler Weather Pattern Starts Wednesday

The fall season arrives next Wednesday the 22nd at 3:21 pm. With the arrival of fall will come a big change in our weather pattern. It will be much cooler, cloudier and there will be lake-effect rain showers. The models have been trending colder for the last several days. Temperatures could stay relatively chilly from Wednesday through much of the rest of September.

Looks like a chance of a shower tonight/tomorrow am and again late Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay a bit warmer than average through Tuesday.

So, if you like warm, summer weather – enjoy these last warmer than average days over the weekend into early next week.