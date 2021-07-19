Mostly Dry Week with Average Temperatures

The above map is the forecast of total rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for Monday thru Friday of this week. Summer shower and storm activity can vary greatly from one town to the next. Note last Saturday AM, when parts of Kalamazoo County got 4 1/2″ of rain, while 10 miles away less than 1/2″ fell. The WPC says that on average, much of W. Michigan will see only 1/10 to 1/2″ of rain through Friday.

To break it down…no rain today (Mon.). We have a chance of a shower or t-shower Tue. PM. Then the chance will be least in the lakeshore counties (20%) and highest over toward the Thumb (60%). Wednesday should be dry. We’ll have about a 40% chance of a shower or storm Thursday PM/night (a little less than 50/50 at this point. Then we have a chance of a shower or storm at some point next weekend. High temperatures this week will be mostly in the low-mid 80s – 70s at Lake Michigan. Today and tomorrow we’ll see a few upper 80s mixed in.

This week is on average the warmest week of the year. This week we have an average high temperature of 83 and average low temperature of 63 in Gr. Rapids.

The map above also shows a continuation of the wet pattern across the Southern U.S. from Texas to the Carolinas…and look at the rain (mostly PM showers and storms) in Arizona and the Southern Rockies.

Orange Moon

We have a thin layer of smoke in the atmosphere, around 8,000 to 12,000 feet above the ground. It’s high enough that you shouldn’t smell any smoke at ground level. The smoke is from wildfires, mainly in Western Canada. The smoke can give an orange tint to the moon at night.

Sunrise over Morrison Lake in Ionia Co. Sunday AM 7 17 21

The smoke can also give a grayish-white color to the sky during the day. You can see that in the picture above that was taken by Steve Hager at Morrison Lake Sunday morning (7/18/21).

