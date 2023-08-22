We have two relatively new tropical storms.

First, a quick mention of Tropical Storm Emily. Above is a satellite pic. of Emily on 8/20 (from NASA). Emily came and went about as fast as the Detroit Lions playoff hopes in many year’s past. It was declared a tropical storm on Sun. 8/20 at 11 am. Nine hours later it was “devoid of deep convection”. Monday morning it was downgraded to a post-tropical remnant low pressure center.

Path of Tropical Storm Franklin

Next we have Tropical Storm Franklin formed Sunday 8/20/23. It will produce heavy rain today across the island of Hispanola, then head north-northeast away from land. It may become a minimal hurricane later this week.

Tropical Storm Gert – barely worth Tropical Storm Status

The Hurricane Center began following a depression on Sat. the 19th. At midnight Sunday night it was declared a bare minimum tropical storm. By 5 pm it was back to a depression and by Tuesday, even that designation appears generous.

Tropical Storm Harold

Finally, we have Tropical Storm Harold, which is coming into the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. This storm will be strong enough to produce gusty winds that may down tree limbs and power lines and also produce a period of heavy rain,

Expected Rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold

Rainfall from Harold could top 4″ in Mexico south of the Rio Grande. This area has been dry,

As I type this, there are no tropical storms or hurricanes in the Eastern Pacific.

And there are no tropical storms or hurricanes in the Central Pacific

Satellite view of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans (from NASA)

There are No Active Tropical Warnings in the Northwest Pacific, North Indian Ocean or Southern Hemisphere.

Ace Index – Tuesday August 22, 2023

Here’s the ACE INDEX for the Atlantic Sector – a measure of the number and strength of tropical storms. We have had 8 named storms – plus “Invest” back in January. None of these storms has reached hurricane strength as I type this. We have had just 18.6 ACE points. The mid-point of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. I expect the 2nd half of the season to be a bit more active in the Atlantic sector.

Global ACE INDEX by sector

Here’s global ACE INDEX by sector. Globally, the ACE INDEX is at 309.5, well ahead of the average ACE-to-date of 208.7. We have had above average activity in the Eastern Pacific (Dora was long-lived, passing well south of Hawaii and Hillary that hit the Southwest U.S. and Baja Peninsula) and we have had above average activity in the north Indian Ocean (“Mocha” and “Biparjoy” were significant storms.