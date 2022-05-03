We have had more tornadoes in the U.S. this year than in an average year. As of May 1, 599 tornadoes have been reported in the U.S. The average number of tornadoes from Jan. 1 – May 1 is 502 (see graph below)
The map above is the % chance of severe thunderstorm winds within 25 miles of a given point on May 3. The darker orange is the area with the highest probability – approximately 3% (the bottom scale is different from the tornado map.
We have not had any tornadoes in Michigan this year. Last year we had 18 tornadoes. The average number of tornadoes in Michigan per year is 16.
There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today across SE Indiana, much of Ohio, N. Kentucky, SW Pennsylvania and a small portion of West Virginia. The primary threat will be strong thunderestorm winds. The Marginal Risk comes up to Lake Erie.
Here’s storm reports from Monday – centered in Central Oklahoma. Note the blue dots (strong thunderstorm winds) around the Great Salt Lake in Utah. There were four small and inconsequential tornadoes. Hail up to 4″ in diameter was reported in Seminole OK.
Much warmer next week…we’ll see 70s and probably some 80s…it’ll turn slightly cooler for the 3rd week of May, but next week, several days will be summerlike.
ALSO: Waterspouts around the world on May 2.