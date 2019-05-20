More Snow in Wisconsin and Minnesota

Up to 6″ of snow fell in parts of MN and WI Saturday night into Sunday. The above picture is from the National Weather Service in Duluth MN. Snow was even accumulating on the roads. Here’s some snowfall totals:

5.9″ Poplar WI, 5.8″ Wentworth WI, 5″ Brunett WI and Blueberry WI, 4.5″ Foxburo WI, 4″ Ouly WI. Duluth officially recorded 2.4″ of snow, bringing the monthly total to 13.3″ and the season total to 106.8″, which is 20.7″ above average. The 2.4″ was not only a daily record for Duluth but was 12 times the perious record high snowfall for the date.

This is what it looked like at the Coast Guard station in Duluth on Sunday with waves coming over the breakwaters.

Also: Check out the snow in Austria! Look at the snow at Mt. Shasta in CA.