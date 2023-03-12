There’s more snow on the way for West Michigan. The map from WPC shows the percent chance of 2″ of snow over the next 48 hours.

The best chance of that, which is over 95%, is in Wisconsin, where there are Winter Storm Warnings (in pink on the map above) and Winter Weather Advisories (in purple on the map above). Five to eight inches of snow is possible in the Warning counties and 2-6″ in the Advisory counties.

The system weakens as it comes east into Lower Michigan. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service says: “THE MODELS HAVE BEEN FAIRLY CONSISTENT IN PAINTING A BROAD TOTAL PRECIPITATION FORECAST IN THE TENTH TO QUARTER INCH RANGE RESULTING IN A 1-3 INCH SNOWFALL ACROSS THE COUNTY WARNING AREA, WITH AN ENHANCED 2-4 INCHES IN A BAND STRETCHING FROM NEAR HART SOUTHEAST TO LANSING. IT’S WORTH NOTING THAT THE WAVE WEAKENS AS IT MOVES THROUGH, SO THIS SHOULDN’T BE TOO BIG OF A DEAL, BUT MAY CAUSE A SLOWER MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.”