Monday Snow

I won’t get a final snow total in until later this evening, but it looks like Grand Rapids added 2.7″ of snow, bringing the season total up to 42″. We had only had 9.4″ to this point last winter. We’re just a little below average now for the season,

The next general area of snow moves in Monday morning. It’ll be a general 1-3″ over the area with some lakeshore areas getting 4″. Look for snow-covered and occasionally slippery roads on Monday. This system will bring in a fresh batch of cold Canadian area.

Snow showers are possible Tuesday and the next general snow looks like it’ll move in Thursday with another 1-4″ possible. The colder than average pattern looks like it will last the rest of January and into the first week of February.

SNOW ON THE GROUND SUNDAY: West Michigan: 10″ Hart, 6″ Grandville, East Grand Rapids, 5″ Grand Rapids, Holland, Hastings, Big Rapids, Fremont, 3″ Muskegon, Ionia, 2″ Lansing, Marshall.

Northern Lower Michigan: 17″ Charlevoix, 12″ E. Jordan, 11″ Fife Lake, 10″ Gaylord and Traverse City, 9″ Benzonia and Kingsley, 8″ Harbor Springs, Grayling, 7″ Alpena, 6″ Beulah, Detour Village, Glennie, Mio and Petoskey, 4″ Luzerne, Houghton Lake and E. Tawas, 2″ Standish, 1″ Tawas City.

East Michigan: 3″ Saginaw, 1″ Detroit, Flint Ann Arbor Indiana; 4″ S. Bend, 1″ Fort Wayne

Upper Michigan: 36″ Painesdale, 31″ Grand Marais, 29″ Munising, 27″ S. Ste. Marie, 24″ Hancock, 23″ Houghton and Herman, 21″ Dollar Bay, 18″ Ishpeming, 17″ Marquette, Jacobsville, 15″ Watton, Michigamme, Sawyer, 14″ Paulding, Rapid River, 13′ Ironwood and Watersmeet, 12″ Norway, 11″ Manistique, 8″ Green Garden

35.4% of the contiguous U.S. has a snow cover this Sunday.

Falcon on our Riverhouse camera this AM

