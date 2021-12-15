SPC has upgraded to a MODERATE RISK of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across SE. Minnesota, a larsge part of Iowa and small parts of W. Wisconsin and E. Nebraska. This is more than rare…in fact, there is no record of a tornado in Minnesota in the month of December!

Percent Chance of a Tornado Within 10 Miles of a Given Point

Here’s the % chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The hatched area is a greater than 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 and higher).

Percent Chance of a Severe Wind Report Within 25 Miles of a Given Point.

This is the percent chance of a severe wind report with in 25 miles of a given point. The hatched area is a greater than 10% chance of a wind gust over 74 mph (hurricane force. This is an extremely high probability for any summer day and I think unprecedented this time of year this far north. SPC says: “