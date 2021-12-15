SPC has upgraded to a MODERATE RISK of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across SE. Minnesota, a larsge part of Iowa and small parts of W. Wisconsin and E. Nebraska. This is more than rare…in fact, there is no record of a tornado in Minnesota in the month of December!
Here’s the % chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The hatched area is a greater than 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 and higher).
This is the percent chance of a severe wind report with in 25 miles of a given point. The hatched area is a greater than 10% chance of a wind gust over 74 mph (hurricane force. This is an extremely high probability for any summer day and I think unprecedented this time of year this far north. SPC says: “
Widespread severe wind gusts of 60-75 mph along with at least a few tornadoes are likely from mid afternoon through early tonight across the Mid-Missouri Valley to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Embedded gusts of 75-100 mph and a strong tornado or two are also possible, particularly from extreme eastern Nebraska across western to northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Radar Here's a link to current severe thunderstorm and tornado watches, Meso-discussions and storm reports. BTW - we've had tornadoes in mid-winter before in the Great Lakes. In January 2008 with had EF2 and an EF3 tornadoes in SE Wisconsin, just on the other side of Lake Michigan. Watch this video of the tornado tipping a train.