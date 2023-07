I’m on my Alaska vacation and haven’t had much time for the blog, social media and email…but I thought I’d share this. It’s a pic. I took looking out my hotel window at midnight local time in Fairbanks, Alaska. As I write this, it’s now 1 am and there is still a lot of twilight. Days are long at this latitude in July, though daylight will start shrinking at a pretty brisk rate as we move into August. More later.