Michigan Ski Season Begins!

This pic. is from Ski Brule in Upper Michigan. They’ve had a little natural snow and they’ve been able to make lots of snow – so the ski season begins! Ski Brule will open tomorrow (Wed.) at 9 am. Ski Brule is usually the first resort in Michigan to open and the last to close. They’ve been open as late as May 15th. They’re located in Iron River, near the Wisconsin border.

Michigan snow cover Monday AM 11/22/21

Here’s where there was snow on the ground Monday morning. There was no snow in S. Lower Michigan and a little in Northern Lower Michigan (check out the snowman cam near Gaylord). As of Monday evening, Sault Ste. Marie had picked up 7.1″ of new snow. Twin Lakes had 6.2″ of new snow and 9″ on the ground. The town of Herman had 6″ of new snow, with 5″ at Grand Marias, Munising and Watton.

This has been the coldest night of the season so far for much of Michigan. At 2 am, the temp. was down to 19 at Ann Arbor, 18 at Big Rapids and Alma and 14 up at Escanaba. With calm and clear conditions, we’d be a good ten degrees colder if we had fresh snow on the ground…but cold enough to ice up the bird baths.

Mont Ripley near Michigan Tech Univ. Monday 12 22 21

This was the scene at the Mont Ripley Ski Area near Michigan Tech. Univ. They were making snow and getting ready for the season.

High Temperatures Tuesday in Alaska

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Alaska for this Tuesday PM. It’s been quite cold this month over much of Alaska and you can see a large portion of the state is expected to stay below zero (F) today. The town of Kotzebue has had an average temperature of +1.3F this month and that’s 12.6 degrees colder than average. The last time they were warmer than +8F was back on Nov. 7.