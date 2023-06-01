May was the 2nd driest in G.R. history (which goes back into the late 1800s). We had just 0.84″ of rainfall. That was 3.16″ below average or only 21% of average rainfall. (Pic. is sunrise May 29 2023 in downtown Holland.
Other monthly rainfall totals: Saginaw 0.80″ (3rd driest), Muskegon 0.86″ (5th driest), Detroit 0.92″ (5th driest) Lansing 0.96″ (5th driest), Holland 1.03″, Kalamazoo 1.85″, Marquette 4.46″ (they got a lot of snow in the first few days of the month).
The average temperature (Gr. Rapids) for May was 58.9° and that was 3/10ths of a degree cooler than average.
We had an average amount of sunshine during the month (58% – average is 57%).