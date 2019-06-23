Slight Risk of Severe Storms

Much of West Michigan hasn’t hasn’t seen lightning in 3 weeks – pretty unusual for June considering we’ve had a lot of rain. So far in June, G.R. has had 3.83″ of rain, 1.04″ above average. Oshtemo has had well over 7″ of rain this month. June is running 3 degrees cooler than average and we’ve had just 46% sunshine (average for June is 63%).

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Mon. 6/24/19

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Mon. 6/24. We’ve been upgraded to a Slight Risk south of a line from Whitehall to Lowell to just south of Detroit. North of that line it’s a Marginal Risk. SPC says: “

Southern Great Lakes/Upper Mississippi Valley... An upper-level trough will move across the upper Mississippi Valley today as a cold front advances eastward into the region. Surface dewpoints in the mid 60sF ahead of the front should contribute to the development of a pocket of moderate instability by afternoon from southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois. Scattered cells are forecast to initiate along and ahead of the front in the vicinity of the upper-level trough around midday. Many of the cells should become thunderstorms, moving eastward across southern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois during the afternoon. Steep lapse rates associated with the trough and moderate deep-layer shear should be sufficient for isolated supercell formation and a large-hail threat. A few damaging wind gusts will also be possible with the stronger cells. The greatest severe threat should occur near peak heating."

This is the severe weather outlook area for Tuesday. West Michigan is not in the outlook area, but the Slight Risk does come east into Illinois, so we’ll be tracking the storms while we enjoy sunny skies in Michigan.

Tomorrow is 6/25 – six months to Christmas Day.

Here’s storm reports from Saturday. There were 3 small non-consequential tornadoes, two in KS and one in TX. There were lots (282) wind damage reports, mostly trees down. There was a swath of damage from Texas to Missouri and another from across the SE from Tennessee to the Atlantic Ocean.

Storm Reports from Friday 6 21 19

Here’s storm reports from Friday. No tornadoes but a mesoscale complex (might qualify as a derecho) moved from the Plains to the Atlantic. Much of Tennessee and S. Carolina had damaging winds. My mother and sister had a big storm where they are down in Oak Ridge TN.

We’re still enjoying the longest days of the year. Sunrise today (Sun.) is at 6:04 am and the sunset is at 9:25 pm (that’s for downtown Gr. Rapids). Note the sun rises in the ENE and sets in the WSW. There is a longer twilight near the Summer Solstice than in the winter, when it gets dark in the evening more quickly.

Barrow ( Utqiaġvik ) Alaska webcam at 1:39 am Sun



This is the Barrow (Utqiaġvik), Alaska webcam at 1:39 am local time Sunday. This is the northernmost tip of Alaska, north of the Arctic Circle, where there is 24-hour daylight in early summer. The sun won’t set again here until August 2. Note there is now open water near shore, but you can see the ice not too far offshore. Barrow soared to a high temp. of 73° last Wed. That was the first time they had been above 50° this year. There are many years when they don’t reach 73° during the entire summer, so definitely worth noting.

Most of this Sunday will be dry, with a shower or storm possible after 4 pm. There may be a period of brief heavy rain tonight (best chance toward the Indiana border. Dry Tuesday, chc. t-storm Tues. night and then another chance long about Friday. Look for seasonal temperature (average highs are in the low 80s with average low temps. near 60.