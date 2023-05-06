There will be a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms in Southwest Michigan Sunday PM/night. The area (in dark green on the map above) is south of a line from Grand Haven to Hillsdale.

There is a much greater risk of severe storms from Iowa into northwest Illinois. The Storm Prediction Center says: “Severe storms with very large hail, hurricane force gusts, and isolated tornadoes will be possible across parts of the Mid Missouri Valley on Sunday. Initial development should be supercellular with very large hail possible and perhaps a couple of tornadoes possible. However, overall modest shear profiles support supercell mergers into an intense MCS somewhere from far eastern NE into the southern half of IA by evening. Should this occur, a bow-echo MCS may manifest and produce several instances of severe gusts, a few of which may exceed 75 mph.”