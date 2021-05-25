Marginal Risk of Severe Weather

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for this (Tue.) PM/night. There is a Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) for the part of Lower Michigan west of a line from Muskegon to Reed City to Cheboygan. There is a higher Slight Risk Area (In yellow on the map) for much of Wisconsin and the central and western portions of Upper Michigan. The primary threat in Lower Michigan would be isolated strong winds with storm crossing Lake Michigan tonight. The rest of Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for this PM/night.

I can’t rule out an isolated, quick moving t-storm in inland areas this afternoon. If any storms do develop, they could contain strong winds. However, the greater threat for showers and thunderstorms will come tonight and early tomorrow AM.

This is the Severe Weather Risk Map for Wednesday. There is a Marginal Risk Area for SE Michigan, generally east of a line from Hillsdale to north of Port Huron.

Timing is important here. Thunderstorms will fire up today to our northwest in the heat of the day when there is greater instability and move ESE. Those storms are expected to weaken in intensity to generally below severe limits during the cooler period later tonight and early tomorrow. Then the storms will intensify as they move east of our area as temperatures warm during the midday and instability increases.

West Michigan should be dry from midday tomorrow through almost all of Thursday (a shower could sneak in to SW Michigan before sunset.

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday PM/night. A significant Enhanced Outlook runs from Oklahoma to Western Illinois. The (light green) General Thunderstorm Outlook does come up into SW Michigan for areas south of a line from S. Haven to Hillsdale. However, it’s likely that any significant storms will stay south in Illinois and Indiana. Strong winds are likely with storms to our south Thursday PM/night.In the

In the meantime, look for strong SW winds to continue this afternoon with gusts to 30-40 mph. It will be cooler at Lake Michigan. While temperatures will move up into the mid to upper 80s this PM inland, temps. my hold in the low 70s at water’s edge. At 11 am it was 83 deg. at Kalamazoo and 81° in G.R., but at the pier in Muskegon, the temp. was only 61°.

And: “Windy conditions (20-34 mph) at the #MackinacBridge could affect high-profile vehicles (pickup trucks w/campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, enclosed semi-truck trailers). Reduce speed to 20mph.”

