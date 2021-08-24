Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms

2:20 pm – Thunderstorms are crossing Lake Michigan – Special Marine Warning north of Whitehall. West Michigan is now in the Marginal Risk Area (dark green on the map) for a severe thunderstorm for this (Tue.) PM/night. The Slight Risk (in yellow on the map) remains to our west across Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Here’s the breakdown from the Storm Prediction Center:

Risk of a tornado Tue. PM/night within 25 miles of a given point

This is the risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. There is a low or 2% chance across SE Minnesota, much of Wisconsin and a small portion of N. Iowa. West Michigan is not included in this area. While a tornado isn’t impossible in West Michigan, it’s highly unlikely (less than 2%).

Storm Discussion from SPC

SPC says: “SPC says a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is unlikely, but “A band of storms along the western shores of Lake Michigan may pose some risk for damaging wind gusts as they cross the lake and move onshore into Lower MI.”

Earlier this AM – this line produced a 63 mph wind gust at Marshfield WI. Winds hit 47 mph at Oshkosh and there was tree damage at Manitowoc. The storms have also produced 1/4 to 1/2″ hail.

Chance of a report of severe winds within 25 miles of a given point Tue. PM/night

This is the percent chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a give point. The highest risk (15%) is across WI, MN, IA – with a 5% risk in West Michigan.

This is the chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point

This is the percent chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a give point. That’s a 5% risk. I personally think that gusty winds (and the usual lightning/heavy rain) remain the more likely threat and that would be isolated. SPC says: “A few additional clusters of thunderstorms may develop and organize across parts of the Upper Midwest into the middle Missouri Valley later today into tonight, posing at least some risk for hail and damaging wind gusts.”

Radar

Day 2 (Wed.) Severe Weather Outlook Map from SPC

Above is the severe weather outlook map from SPC for Wednesday, August 25. Michigan is in the General Thunderstorm Outlook (light green on the map) with the Marginal Risk in the Northern Plains.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday August 26

The Severe Weather Outlook Map from SPC for this Thursday shows a Marginal Risk across the Northern Plains, from E. Montana and NE Wyoming east to Wisconsin. Again, all of Michigan is in the General Thunderstorm Risk Area (not severe). Thunderstorm activity would be scattered and most of the time it will not be raining.

For Days 4 to 8 (Aug. 28 – Sept. 1), SPC says: “…the north-central U.S. will remain a general area of probabilistically greater severe potential during the medium-range period, no specific risk areas will be highlighted (at this time).”

We need some rain. Today is the 12th day in a row with no rain in Grand Rapids. During that time, Kalamazoo has had 0.15″ and Battle Creek a paltry 0.05″. It’d be nice to get 1/2-1″ of rain in the next few days with enough wind to get the rain under the trees and overhangs, but nothing to produce any damage and that could happen.

