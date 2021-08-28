Marginal Risk of Severe T-Storms Sunday PM

There’s a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm Sunday PM across almost all of Lower Michigan, eastern Upper Michigan a small parts of E. Wisconsin and NE Illinois. Isolated strong winds is the primary threat. SPC says: “Increasing thunderstorm coverage is anticipated Sunday afternoon…across the Upper Great Lakes region, with an attendant increase in the potential for a few stronger, more organized storms capable of damaging wind gusts and/or isolated hail.”

You can see on the map the Slight Risk and Marginal Risk across E. Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This is for the risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida. SPC says: “…a few previous storms matching the track, speed, and/or strength well are Katrina (2005), Gustav (2008) and Ike (2008). Each one of these storms produced numerous tornadoes, with Katrina producing the most at 59. These historical analogs and favorable environment merits increasing tornado probabilities to 5% throughout much the right-front quadrant as well as expanding the 2% probabilities (and 5% thunderstorm wind gust probabilities) across more of the Lower MS Valley and Southeast.”

Storms Friday evening produced isolated tree and power line damage near Baldwin, along with small hail and an inch of rain. Honor in Benzie Co. had 1.95″ of rain in 2 hours.

This Saturday, we have a Heat Advisory in effect from 2 pm to 8 pm for Heat Index values near 100. This is also a Clean Air Action Day.