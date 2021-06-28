Marginal Risk of Severe Storms on Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday PM/night.

This is the Storm Prediction Center Severe Wind Forecast for Tuesday PM/night. It has most of Michigan and Wisconsin, along with NE Illnois, N Indiana and NW Ohio in a 5% risk of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. SPC says: “…a shortwave trough is forecast to move eastward through the Upper Midwest and Upper Great Lakes, progressing through the northwestern periphery of a building subtropical ridge centered over the Mid-Atlantic region. Enhanced mid-level flow will accompany this shortwave, spreading from the central IA northeastward through Lower MI.” They continue:

...Upper Midwest/Upper Great Lakes... "Two areas over the region appear to be at some risk for isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday. The first is across much of WI and western Upper MI. In this region, cool mid-level temperatures and forcing for ascent will likely result in afternoon thunderstorm development. Poor lapse rates should limit buoyancy but moderate mid-level flow and resulting moderate vertical shear could still support a few stronger storms capable of damaging wind gusts. The second area is from northern IL eastward/northeastward into northern IN/northwest OH and much of Lower MI. Slightly more buoyancy is anticipated here than areas farther north and west, due to stronger diurnal heating. Slightly stronger mid-level flow ahead of the approaching shortwave trough is also expected to be in place across the region. Early morning storms moving into the region during the afternoon could gradually become stronger as they encounter this favorable environment. In situ development over the region is also possible amid weak low-level confluence and increasing large-scale forcing for ascent. A predominantly mutlicellular mode is anticipated, with a few bowing line segments becoming strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts." They do not mention tornadoes or hail - just the possibility of isolated reports of strong winds.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday June 28, 2021

Let’s back up and talk about today (Monday). This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Monday. Kind of unusual – the only area outlined with a Marginal Risk is eastern Maine. So if storm-chasing in eastern Maine is on your bucket list…this is your day! Most of Lower Michigan is in the (light green) General Thunderstorm Outlook, which covers much of the country.

We’ll be tracking the storms later this afternoon in the Storm Team 8 Tracking Center. I would not be surprised if we had some gusty winds with a few of the storms that may develop this afternoon.