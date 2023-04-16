We still have a very Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm today in Southeast Lower Michigan. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) is generally for areas east of Lansing and Jackson. of US 10. It also includes most of Ohio southeast to Georgia.

Percent chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point.

This is mainly for an isolated report of strong winds/wind damage. The chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point is less than 2% – there’s a similar very low chance of severe criteria hail (less than 5%). SPC says: “Initial (thunderstorm) redevelopment should occur nearer the upper low — i.e. across Lower Michigan and parts of the Midwest — where somewhat steeper lapse rates aloft will reside…strong flow aloft surrounding the upper low suggests some potential for organized storms/storm clusters, along with attendant/local potential for a few strong to severe wind gusts.”

1 PM – The risk of severe storms is for a brief time during the early-mid afternoon, mainly toward SE Michigan. The cool front is moving thru West Michigan. The temperature dropped 12 degrees in one hour at S. Haven and Benton Harbor as the wind turned off Lake Michigan.

There are some showers with and behind the front. There was about a dozen flashes of lightning north of Mt. Pleasant and a couple flashes near Cadillac.

Radar

Midwest Radar

Tomorrow (Monday) is going to be a chilly day. The morning run of the GFS model gives Grand Rapids a temperature of 40 at 2 pm with a west wind at 20 mph. We’re back to 50 on Tuesday.

I’ll update this thread later this afternoon.

