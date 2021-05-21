Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm on Sunday

We’ve had very little severe thunderstorm activity in Michigan so far in 2021 (one small tornado at Preservation Lakes south of Cutlerville on April 10. However, the Storm Prediction Center has put most of Michigan in the Marginal Risk Area for severe weather on Sunday.

SPC says: “Fast northwest flow aloft will be present over the Great Lakes and northeast states on Sunday, with a strong cold front sagging across the St Lawrence Valley into the northeast during the day. Substantial heating and dewpoints in the 60s ahead of the front will yield steep low-level lapse rates and sufficient instability for scattered thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible along the front, with locally damaging wind gusts appearing to be the main threat.”

Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion.