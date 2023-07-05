Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow (July 5). West Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) for tomorrow late afternoon into early tomorrow night. The Storm Prediction Center says: “The stronger storms across the central Great Lakes southwestward into the Ozarks will mainly pose a risk for damaging gusts. This threat will likely subside during the evening and as the activity pushes farther east/southeast into a flattened sub-tropical ridge.”

The G.R. NWS says: “COVERAGE OF SHOWERS/STORMS EXPECTED TO BE ISOLATED THROUGH 8 pm, INCREASING SOMEWHAT AFTER 8 pm WEDNESDAY EVENING”