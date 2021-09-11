Marginal Risk of a Severe T-Storm

The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook for this Saturday (9/11). There is a Marginal Risk north of I-96 or north of a line from Muskegon to Lansing. This is mainly for isolated wind damage and a chance of hail. The risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point is less than 2%.

Percent chance of a damaging wind report within 25 miles of a given point

This is the Severe Wind Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Saturday. We have a low 5% risk north of I-96.

Percent chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of a given point for 9/11/21

This is the hail forecast from the Storm Prediction Center – the chance of a severe hail report within 25 miles of given point- generally north of a line from Muskegon to Saginaw.

SPC says: “Isolated severe storms are possible during the day and through the afternoon across parts of Upper and northern Lower Michigan…lower 60s F dewpoints will be sufficient for an uncapped air mass across parts of MI during the day. Although early, sufficient instability is expected along a cold front between 15-18Z over Upper MI, with a few storms expected to form and continue into northern Lower MI. Wind profiles will favor cellular storm mode, and a few could produce severe hail or gusty winds despite warm temperatures aloft.”

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 9/12. Not much change from Saturday – there is a Marginal Risk of severe storm north of I-96 or north of a line from Muskegon to Lansing. SPC says: “Isolated strong to severe storms may occur Sunday from portions of the Great Lakes region…there may be some potential for mainly elevated storms posing an isolated hail threat to continue through the morning as they develop eastward over portions of Lower MI.”

