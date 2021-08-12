Marginal Risk of a Severe Storm

There is a Marginal or Low Risk of Severe Weather today/tonight in Southern Lower Michigan, generally south of a line from Montague to Saginaw.

Tornado Risk for Thursday 8 12 21

The map above is the Tornado Risk Map from the Storm Prediction Center. They have a 2% risk (2% chance of a tornado report within 25 miles of a given point) from Branch Co. MI east to New Hampshire. Tornadoes are not impossible, but they are unlikely.

Wind damage forecast map for Thu. 8/12

This is the Severe Wind Outlook from SPC, showing a 5% risk (of wind damage within 25 miles of a given point.

Hail forecast from SPC for Thu. 8 12 21

The map above is the hail forecast from SPC. Southern Lower Michigan has a 5% risk of a severe hail (1″ in diameter or greater within 25 miles of a given point) report today/tonight.

Today we’ll see scattered to isolated showers and storms develop…not everyone will see rain. Again the strongest storms will contain gusty winds and heavy rain. This is our last day with storms. Dry weather is expected from Friday afternoon trough at least Monday (maybe Tuesday) of next week.