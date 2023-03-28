Mammoth Mt. Ski Resort in California is about to break their all-time snowfall record. So far this March, they’ve had 157″ of snowfall, bringing the season total to 667″ – just one inch shy of the record set in 2010-11.

At the main lodge, they now have 264″ of snow on the ground. At the summit, where they have had over 800″ of snow this winter, they have a current snow depth of 323″. That’s nearly 27 feet!

They started skiing in November and plan to stay open at least through July 4.

Snowfall in the California mountains is extremely variable. Last year, Mammoth Mountain had no measurable snowfall in the month of January. This year, they had 220″ of snowfall during the month of January. In the winter of 1976-77, they had only 94″ of snowfall all winter.

The world record for season snowfall is held by Mt. Baker in Washington state with 1,140″ in 1998-99.

The heavy snow has buried some ski lifts in California.

Update on Lake Shasta – the biggest reservoir in California. The water level is up 8 1/2″ in the last 24 hours. The level is up a whopping 106 feet since January 1 and has only 32 feet to go to reach “full pool”. The lake is 93 feet higher than it was last year on this date.

Southwest U.S. radar