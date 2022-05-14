A major wildfire has consumed over 2,000 acres in Montmorency County. That’s about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The entire county has fewer people than the village of Sparta (DNR pic. above).

Wildfire in N. Michigan 5 13 22 – DNR photo

From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States are caused by people, according to the U.S. Department of Interior. Some human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, downed power lines, negligently discarded cigarettes and intentional acts of arson. The remaining 10 percent are started by lightning or lava.” The specific cause of this fire has yet to be determined

Satellite picture Friday PM

The satellite pic. above shows the smoke from the fire, visible from space. The winds was from the south and blowing the snow north to Lake Huron.

Pic. from the Otsego Co. Fire Dept.

The fire is being called the “Blue Lakes Fire”. A number of roads have been closed due to fire and smoke. The fire was called in shortly after noon on Friday. Over a dozen residents have been evacuated. The fire is burning mainly pine forests with dry brush at ground level fueling the fire.

There is a chance of showers here both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be close to average and not excessively strong.