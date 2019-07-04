Long Range Outlook

This is the 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 11 – 17. They predict a little cooler than average temperatures from the N. Plains across the Great Lakes. Keep in mind that the average high temperature is 83°. So if we’re 2° cooler than average, that would still be 81° – it’s still summer and still warm enough to hit the beach, the pool or the water park.

8-14 day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

Much of the country should continue to have adequate rain for the growing season, including most of the Corn Belt. It’s supposed to be dry in Arizona…but that area is usually very dry in early-mid summer anyway.

High Temperatures Wednesday 7 3 19

Here’s high temperatures from Wed. We reached 89° in G.R. It was the 3rd day in a row that Kalamazoo reached 90°. You can see it was much cooler at the lakeshore, where temps. held in the low 70s much of the afternoon. The Muskegon Beach went on to make 77.5° at 11:59 pm and that was the high for the day. The high temp. at the South Haven Beach was 73.6° at 10 am.

The warmest temperature in the U.S. on Wed. was 110° at Death Valley CA. That sounds hot (and it is), but…the AVERAGE high temperature in July is 116° – so even at 6° below average, they were still the hottest place in the U.S. The coolest place at 36° was a tie between Truckee CA and Leadville CO.